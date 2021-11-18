Search begins for Madison’s new fire chief

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — The city of Madison has begun its search for its next fire chief ahead of Chief Steven Davis’ retirement next year.

Davis, who has led the Madison Fire Department for ten years, announced last month he plans to retire on April 1, 2022. He joined the department as a firefighter in 1989.

In a news release, the city’s Police and Fire Commission said it will conduct a national search for Davis’ replacement. The group will incorporate public feedback throughout the process.

Applicants should apply by the end of the day on December 15.

The commission said finalists will be announced in February and the new chief will be named in mid-March.

Fire Chief: Agency: Fire Department, Type: PERMANENT FULL TIME, Salary: $130,255.00 – $175,844.00 Annually, Application Deadline: 12/15/2021 https://t.co/fEyflnBeUD — City of Madison, Wisconsin (@CityofMadison) November 18, 2021

The position will pay between $130,255 and $175,844 annually, according to a job listing.

