Sean P. “SP” Scott

LANCASTER, WI – Sean P. “SP” Scott, age 51, Lancaster, WI, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, February 20, 2021.

He was born in Normal, IL on February 3, 1970 the son of Ronald and Julie (Urban) Scott. He went to Senior High school in Dubuque, IA, after which he worked various jobs. While working at Telegraph Herald, he met his life partner, Lori Robinson in 1993. They spent 27 wonderful years together. Sean was a simple man. He loved rocking out to 80’s hair metal bands, tinkering with electronics, storm chasing and spending quality time with family.

Sean is survived by his life partner, Lori Robinson of Lancaster; Daughters: Jessica Smothers and her two children of Dubuque, Cassie (Andy) Huntamer and their three children of Ft. Belvoir, VA; Chelsea Robinson of Dayton, OH; and Miranda (Andrew) Schwoob and their daughter of Galena, IL; his brother, Laird Scott of Dubuque; and his sister, Kaarmon Urban and her son of Tucson, AZ.

In addition to his parents, Sean was preceded in death by his stepfather, Lou.

In keeping with Sean’s wishes, there will be no services.

Cards of condolence may be sent to 1160 W. Maple St., Lancaster, WI 53813.

The Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory in Lancaster is assisting the family.

Sean’s family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to Lancaster EMS, Lancaster PD, Doug Bartow with the Grant County Coroner’s Office, and Martin Schwartz Funeral Homes and Crematory.

Online condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com .

