Sean G. Stark, 52, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center. He was born on October 19, 1969 in Berwyn, IL.

Sean was a kind, very generous person. He made great lasting relationships wherever he went. Doctors, nurses, whom he recently met, said that “he is a great person” and “is a good soul”. People enjoyed his sense of humor and positive attitude. He asked for nothing and never complained, even as his health was declining and his body was getting tired, he continuously thanked the doctors and nurses after every procedure and hospital stay, even the ambulance drivers. He was very well known for bringing a variety of candy to each of his appointments at Mercy South Clinic in Janesville. He never showed up without some Gummi Bears or Sour Patch Kids for Dr. Stahlecher or his favorite nurse, Audrey.

Sean was a loyal employee of Whitewater Manufacturing for 25 years. He had great respect for the company and they, in turn, recognized him as a dedicated employee and great negotiator. Sean was proud to be a CNC machinist and then a purchaser for all tooling.

Another affiliation Sean was extremely proud of was being the president of I.A.M. (International Association of Machinists) Local Lodge 1266. He worked hard and as one of his fellow members said, “Sean would go to bat for anyone”. He always encouraged everyone “to buy American”.

His free time was spent following the Milwaukee Brewers and cheering on his favorite Nascar driver, Rusty Wallace. It’s not surprising that Rusty was his guy; both Sean and Rusty were gentlemen. His true sports love was his Dallas Cowboys. A dedicated follower since he was seven years old. He was the only boy in flag football that had head-to-toe Dallas gear on. Pretty amazing (and brave) for someone growing up in Wisconsin. He took a lot of heat when the Cowboys lost but was gracious when they won. His mother (a fellow Dallas fan) will especially miss the camaraderie when football begins.

Sean’s family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Mercy South Clinic in Janesville, especially, Dr. Vaz, Dr. Stahlecher, Audrey, Tanya and Donna. We thank ALL the doctors and staff for treating Sean with great respect. He thought very highly of all you as well.

We deeply thank Crystal Singer, Scott Stevenson and Sean’s co-workers at Whitewater Manufacturing. The strength and support given by these amazing people is greatly appreciated.

Finally, it’s important to recognize Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek. From our first meeting with Mindy Triebold and every nurse and staff person after that. We can’t say enough. Their professionalism, their compassion, their understanding of not only the patient’s needs, but the family’s needs as well, couldn’t have been done at a higher level of care. These are all “Angels on Earth” and are right where they need to be. The facility is warm, welcoming and beautiful. We wish Sean could have experienced all we did. Please pay them a visit and support them in any way you can.

A special and heartfelt “Thank You” to Msgr. Duane Moellenberndt and Fr. Bill Nolan for the many visits and prayers. Also, to the members of St. Joseph Parish and the Fort Atkinson community and beyond for the continued prayers and support of our family.

Sean is survived by his parents, Lou Stark and Greg Schwemmer and Denny and Jill Stark of Fort Atkinson; brother, Brian Stark of Janesville; step-brother, Derek Stark; aunt, Jeanne Stark of Fort Atkinson; special uncle, Tom Pierce of Fort Atkinson; special aunt, Linda Ward of Lyons, IL; cousins, Thomas (Maryann) Ward, Tracey Ward, Christopher (Stacey) Pierce and Mallory (Jonathan) Klaphake and other relatives and friends. Sean was preceded in death by his sister, Bethany Megan Stark; uncle, Teddy Ward and aunt, Debbie Pierce.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12 at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson and from 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the church until time of service. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Fort Atkinson.

Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Jefferson County, W6127 Kiesling Rd. Jefferson, WI 53549 www.hsjc-wis.com, St. Joseph School Art Enrichment Program, % Sally Koehler, 1650 Endl Blvd. Fort Atkinson, WI 53538 or Rainbow Hospice Care, 147 W. Rockwell St., Jefferson, WI 53549 www.rainbowhospicecare.org.

