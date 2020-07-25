Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, wife Ciara welcome baby boy

Associated Press by Associated Press

Professional football player Russell Wilson (L) and recording artist Ciara attend the 2015 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 28, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his pop star wife Ciara are now parents to a baby boy.

The couple announced Friday the birth of their son named Win Harrison Wilson on Instagram.

They both shared from their accounts that their son was born Thursday and weighed just over 8 pounds.

Ciara posted video footage from the hospital of her holding her baby while in bed shortly after his birth.

The singer sang “Happy Birthday” to him while sporting a black mask.

