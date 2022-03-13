Scouts collecting items for Badger Prairie Needs Network

by Stephen Cohn

VERONA, Wis. — Scouts in the Madison area are giving back this weekend.

Verona Cub Scout Pack 549 and Troop 349 gave shoppers a list of food and non-food items needed by the Badger Prairie Needs Network.

Shoppers at Miller’s and Sons Supermarket are encouraged to donate items or make cash donations.

Organizers said it’s just one way they’re teaching the young scouts to give back to the community.

The scouts are hoping to collect 12,000 pounds of donations.

Anyone looking to help out can drop off the items at the store in Verona from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

