Scotty J. Reddell

Scotty J. Reddell, age 58, of Linden, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Scott was born on September 28, 1961 in Dodgeville, WI.

During his school years, Scott and many of his friends hung around Reddell’s Citco Station and worked on their cars, trucks and snowmobiles. With his father’s guidance Scott fostered a love of tinkering on machines that he enjoyed his entire life. Scott graduated from Iowa-Grant High School in 1980. After graduation he began his career as a heavy equipment operator, in Green Bay, WI. He later continued to work several years at the Linden Cheese Factory before beginning a 28-year journey at the Iowa County Highway Department as a heavy equipment operator where he gained the nickname “lumpy” to all his fellow co-workers. He retired from Iowa County Highway in June of 2016 where he continued working as a Heavy Equipment Operator through Operating Engineers Local 139, and in his spare time he loved helping Tim Loken and son-in-law Dustin, as well as his fellow neighbor and friend, Jim Smith.

Scott thoroughly enjoyed his time with family, friends, and his grand children were his pride and joy. He always enjoyed family gatherings on the family farm on Mount Hope road. Scott was an avid sportsman in which he enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, four-wheeling, boating and the outdoors. Throughout his life he enjoyed bowling, playing cards, and dancing. Even with his strong stubborn, bullheaded personality, you could always count on him to be a phone call away; as he was the rock and anchor of his family.

Scott is survived by his loving wife, Pam; son, Lucas Reddell of Mount Horeb; daughter, Leslie (Dustin) Bollant of Montfort; daughter, Alyssa (Tony) Burbach of Darlington; grandchildren, Charlie, Braxton, Beckett Bollant and Presley Burbach; his beloved dog, Lucy; sisters, Teresa (Rex) Wepking of Highland; Janny (Phil) Welsh of Linden; father-in-law, David Caygill of Linden; brother-in-law, Bruce (Michelle) Caygill of Edmund; sisters-in-law, Lori (Brian Krueger) Caygill of Madison; Jill (Tim) Hughes of Mineral Point and Kelly (David) Worthington of Richland Center and other aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Scott was proceeded in death by his father, Roger Reddell; mother, Phyllis Reddell; mother-in-law, Margaret Caygill and his maternal and paternal grandparents and great-grandparents.

At the beginning and end of every day, Scott always enjoyed relaxing on the front porch of his home with a cup of coffee or a beer in his hand.

A Private Family Celebration of Scott’s Life will be held when family and friends can gather together to remember this wonderful man.

In lieu of flowers, memorials will be given to organizations which were important to Scott.

