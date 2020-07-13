Scott R. Breunig

Scott R. Breunig, M.D. age 50, 105 Whispering Oaks Dr., Pass Christian, MS passed away Wednesday June 17, 2020 at Oschner Hospital, New Orleans, LA with fiancé Karen and his mother Peggy at his side.

Scott was born at Sauk Prairie Memorial Hospital December 15, 1969 to parents Robert (Bob) Breunig and Margaret (Peggy) (Mabbott) Exterovich. Scott grew up attending Sauk Prairie schools graduating in 1988. He attended University of Wisconsin Madison where he obtained a degree in Medical Microbiology and Immunology graduating in 1993 with high honors. In his last year of undergraduate school, Scott was granted early admission into the University of Wisconsin Medical School. He graduated medical school with high honors in Internal Medicine. It was during this time he met his future wife, Paige L Taylor who predeceased him from ovarian cancer in 2002. His residency was spent at the University of Kentucky.

In 1993, Scott had the honor to be selected as Co-Chair for the University of Wisconsin Homecoming Committee. This year long commitment uncovered his abilities to work with business, medical, and the community at large which laid a path for his future medical career.

In 2000, Scott returned to Sauk Prairie where he accepted a partnership in the Sauk Prairie Clinic. In 2009 he accepted Chief Medical Officer for Cerner Corporation, Kansas City, KS. 2019 took him to Pass Christian MS where he held his current position, Vice President and Chief Medical Information Officer of Gulfport Memorial Hospital and Health Care Systems.

Scott’s passions were relationships and communication. He spent endless hours helping others in the healthcare industry. Scott most enjoyed conversations with friends and family far and near. He had more “Bros” and sisters around the world then you could count. Scott had a huge passion for travel (he had been to all states except Idaho), music (virtually all genres) and the water, from Lake Wisconsin to the ocean and loved sharing that love and adventures with his friends. He also was a UW Badger Sports and Packers fan. He loved meteorology and could explain weather patterns in great detail and could use scientific principles to observe, understand and be able to explain how the earth’s atmosphere affects the earth and everyone on it.

Scott had a heart filled with love for all that he touched. He went out of his way to get to know YOU – whoever YOU were, and where YOU were from. That was his gift to YOU. Scott loved life and it showed. Two songs that were particularly prominent in Scott’s life are:

Cool Change by Little River Band (link)

and

Free Bird and Into The Mystic by Zak Brown Band (link)

These both speak volumes about his life, how he lead it, and where he went when he left us.

He was a lifetime member of both the University of Wisconsin Medical Alumni Association and University of Wisconsin Alumni Association, numerous medical associations and Pass Christian Yacht Club.

Scott is survived by his mother Margaret (Peggy) Mabbott Exterovich, (Bruce Fritsch), Prairie Du Sac, WI. His fiancé Karen Noel and her family, Scottsdale Az, Step Brother Jerry C. & Amy Exterovich, Baraboo, WI, Step Children: Jacquelyn (Spencer) Pulsfus, Madison, WI, Jasmine Pulsfus & Darrin Pulsfus, Prairie Du Sac, WI, Step Grandson: Drey Carden of Prairie Du Sac, WI, Aunt and Uncles: Barbara (Mabbott) & Thomas Sandeman, Metaire LA, Mary Jo (Mabbott) & Mark Nichols Prairie Du Sac, WI, Lloyd & Pat Breunig, Harlan & Linda Breunig, Lyle Breunig, & Nancy Breunig, all of Sauk City, WI. Cousins: John Mabbott, James Mabbott, Joseph Mabbott, Todd Sandeman, Elizabeth (Sandeman) Girotto, Kurt Nichols, Kelley Nichols, Dan DesRochers, David DesRochers, Dawn DesRochers, David Breunig, Todd Breunig, Monica (Breunig) Weier, Tricia( Breunig) McIntyre, Lori (Breunig) Engle, James Breunig, Ken Breunig, Terri (Breunig) Uttech, Jon Breunig, Richard Breunig, Dan Breunig, Amy Breunig, Wendy (Breunig) Crockett, Chis (Breunig) Sullivan, Cathy (Breunig) Richard, Colleen (Breunig) Kenmitz Anderson, Cory Breunig, Susan (Breunig) Holt and his great friends near and far, too numerous to mention.

Scott was predeceased by his father, Robert (Bob) Breunig, his wife Paige L (Taylor) Breunig, step father Jerry Exterovich, grandparents, George and Eileen Mabbott, Paul and Tillie (Matilda) Breunig, uncles John Mabbott and Orlie (Big O) Breunig, aunt Barbara (DesRochers) Mabbott and cousin Joe Breunig.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Aloysius Catholic Church Sauk City with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl, Friday July 24, 2:00 PM. Burial will immediately follow at St. Aloysius Cemetery, Sauk City. Visitation will be held at Hooveson Funeral Home, Sauk City, WI on July 23, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM.

A Celebration of Life is being planned at Pape’s Fair Valley Inn, Sauk City, WI after funeral and burial.

Hooverson Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Social distancing and masks are suggested. St. Aloysius is a large church so it should be easy to social distance. If any changes occur because of the current situation it will be updated on Facebook.