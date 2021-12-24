Scott McPhail

by Obituaries

BELLEVILLE, Wis. — Scott D. McPhail, age 46 of Belleville passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. He was born on November 12, 1975, at St. Clare Hospital in Monroe, WI the son of Daniel and Diane (Gould) McPhail. Scott grew up in Monroe, New Glarus and Belleville. He attended High School in Belleville where he was chosen as a member of the 1994 Wisconsin State Honors Choir and earned the Senior Choir award when he graduated from Belleville High School in 1994. He continued his education at Phoenix University first earning an A.A.S in business arts in 2011 and then a B.A. in accounting in 2013. For his graduation from Phoenix University, Scott was selected to showcase his vocal talents by singing the national anthem. Scott always had a deep love of music for both vocal performances and in broadcasting. He was a member of the Dane County Men’s Choir and Barbershop Quartet. Scott also operated his DJ service, Sugar River Sound Machine, with which he DJ’d monthly dances for Special Olympics in Dane County for over 5 years. Most recently he had worked as the program director for South 78 Radio. Scott was also an avid bowler and golfer.

Scott is survived by his parents Daniel and Diane (Gould) McPhail, sister Pam (Jeff) Spillner, brother Leroy “LJ” McPhail, nephew Jarod, nieces Michelle and Alissa, beloved pet Charlie, best friend Toby, fiancé Daniel Donald Kennedy, Jr., aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Howard and Frieda Gould and Neil and Shirley McPhail and beloved pet Kegger.

A celebration of Scott’s life will be held at a later date.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.