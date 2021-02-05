Scott Maurer

Site staff by Site staff

Belleville, WI – Scott Maurer, age 48 of Belleville passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at his home.

He was born on August 9, 1972 in Medford, WI the son of Eugene and Geraldine (Rufer) Maurer. On February 3, 1996 he was united in marriage to Susan Miller at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mt. Horeb. Scott worked as a journeyman plumber and was a member of the Plumbers Union Local 75. Besides spending time with family and friends, he enjoyed hunting, annual camping trips, evenings around the fire pit, and a good cold Budweiser. Scott was always there to help family or a friend in need and had a special talent to repair just about anything. Most of all he was always there for his family and friends. We will miss his laugh and off-color sense of humor.

Scott is survived by his wife Sue, children Cameron Maurer, Nikayla (Matt Hach) Maurer, and bonus daughter Catherine (Tony) Hustad and grandchildren Carter and Ziva Hustad. He is further survived by his brothers Michael (Cherl) Maurer and Daniel (Silvia) Maurer, Sue’s parents Duane and Laura Miller, and other extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Geraldine Maurer and grandparents Edwin and Norma Maurer and Lloyd and Helen Rufer, and his special Aunt Dori.

A private family gathering will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2020 at the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home, 29 Sixth Ave., New Glarus, WI.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.