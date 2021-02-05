Scott J. Brewer

Scott’s Livestream Service will begin at 6 p.m. CST on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.

There are two ways to join the Live Webcast:

1. Scroll down to the Events, under the Livestream Service click on “Watch Event”

2. Click on tribute wall (above) and click on “Live Webcast”

November 7, 1973 – January 31, 2021 / MADISON – Scott Joseph Brewer, of Hebron, Neb., passed away in his home Sunday afternoon on Jan. 31, 2021, of natural causes.

The wonderful things that could be said about Scott are insurmountable. He had a beautiful, generous soul that was full of understanding for everyone he met. There was nothing you couldn’t talk with him about, he would always lend his ear. He had a sense of humor that brought laughter so fully to those he shared it with.

His life was cut too short, dying at the age of 47, survived by his deeply loved wife, Cher Brewer; his two children, Cortney and Hope Griffith; as well as His beloved siblings, Jill Snodgrass and Brett Brewer. He also leaves behind three beloved grandchildren and two wonderful nieces who he loved with his whole heart.

Scott touched everyone’s life with humor and love. May his gentle and beautiful soul rest easily with the Lord in heaven.

A private family service will be held. Friends and family who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Scott’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Watch Webcast link at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761

