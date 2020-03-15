Scott Holmgren

MONONA, WIS.- Scott Holmgren of Monona, Wis., passed away peacefully in his home on March 8, 2020, at the age of 73, surrounded by his loving family.

Scott was born on Sept. 17, 1946, in Ishpeming, Mich. He graduated from Ishpeming High School and went on to receive a bachelor’s degree from Northern Michigan University with a double major in political science and economics. Scott moved to Racine, Wis., to begin a teaching career, later settling in Monona. He taught government in Sun Prairie, Wis., until his retirement.

Growing up in Upper Michigan, Scott was a Yooper through and through. As he often commented, “You can take the boy out of the U.P. but you can’t take the U.P. out of the boy.” As a lifelong Michigan sports fan, he was a proud “Wolverine”. Scott loved spending time visiting with friends and family; sharing jokes, stories, and fond memories of his boyhood. He will be remembered as a person who took a sincere interest in others.

Scott was the husband of Pam (Froiland) Holmgren for 50 years; father to Erik (Anne) and Kirstin (Rick) Holmgren; and grandfather to three wonderful grandchildren, Allie, Matson and Josie Holmgren. Scott is also survived by his brother, Doug (Randi) Holmgren; sister, Jan (Jim) Moyle; and nieces, nephews and extended family.

A casual gathering to remember Scott will be held at the GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive., Madison, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., on Monday, March.23, 2020.

A memorial service will be held in July at BETHANY LUTHERAN CHURCH, Ishpeming, Mich.

The family thanks Dr. Albert Musa, Dr. Rory Makielski, and Agrace HospiceCare, and all their staff, for the compassionate care Scott received.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or the Dane County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.