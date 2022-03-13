Scott H. Thompson

MADISON – Scott H. Thompson, age 57, went to ride wheelies in heaven on Thursday, March 10, 2022. He was born on January 7, 1965, in Madison, WI, the son of Carol Lenzer and Harold Thompson (Julie).

He was a graduate of DeForest High school in 1983. Scott was employed at Walgreens Distribution Center in Windsor for 22 years. Scott enjoyed dirt biking, Dodge Power Wagon, fishing, spending time with his family and friends, camping, hiking, and four-wheeling.

He recently found enjoyment and excitement in riding his new Honda XR650 on/off-road bike. He was looking forward to riding again this spring. Scott will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him.

Scott is survived by his mother, Carol Lenzer and father, Harold (Julie) Thompson; his three daughters, Sara (Josh) Cross from Pardeeville. Jessica and Amanda Thompson from Rio, WI; sister, Brenda Vogeler of DeForest; brother, Joe Thompson of Arlington, WI; stepbrother, Mike Carignan of DeForest; niece, Corie Hoffman (Tom) of Sun Prairie, great-nephew, Everson; and great-niece, Lydia. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his nephew, Casey Vogeler; cousins, Mark Twing, Tom, and Steve Twing; stepsister, Anna Marks; grandparents, Henrietta Thompson, Isabel, and Elmer Weichmann.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest. A Celebration of Scott’s Life starts at 5:00 PM.

Your word is a lamp for my feet, a light on my path. – psalm 119:105

