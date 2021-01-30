Scott Googins

Site staff by Site staff

MIDDLETON – Scott Googins, age 55, of Middleton, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at UW Hospital of a traumatic brain injury. He was born on June 7, 1965, in Madison, the son of Sharon and Dan Googins. A few years later he became a big brother to Dawn Googins.

Scott grew up in Madison and was a graduate of Madison West High School in 1983. He completed coursework at UW Madison and Carthage College and graduated in Computer Technology from Control Data Institute in Minneapolis, Minn. Scott married Theresa Aldrich on June 3, 1989. His first daughter, Kyra, was born in 1992, and second daughter, Amber, in 1995. He enjoyed going on trips with family and friends.

Scott began working at Wisconsin Copy and Business Equipment, Inc. He then worked at US Cellular from 2006-2013 starting as a Network Operations Manager and then as a Senior Network Field Engineer. Scott started his own business in 2013 contracting technical and consulting services to Cellular Companies in the Midwest. He most recently worked for Quality Cellular and Cellular Sales.

Scott had a love for muscle cars, and with a close friend, spent years rebuilding a 1972 Pontiac GTO which was featured on the front of Motor Trends Magazine. He took the GTO to car shows in the summers and won various awards. Scott was a loyal Packers and Badgers fan and would cheer them on any time he could. He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, and for several years participated in the pen pal program. Scott made meaningful connections with 4th grade pen pals where eventually he shared his interest in fishing with them.

Scott is survived by wife, Theresa; daughters, Kyra and Amber; mother, Sharon; sister, Dawn; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Dan.

A private family service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Friends and family who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Scott’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Watch Webcast link. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.