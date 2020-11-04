Scott Fitzgerald wins race for Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MILWAUKEE, Wis. –Scott Fitzgerald, the longtime Wisconsin State Senate majority leader, has won the race for Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.

He will replace U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, a Republican from Menomonee Falls, who is retiring in January at the end of his current term. Sensenbrenner has served in this position since 1979.

Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District covers much of Milwaukee’s western and northern suburbs. The district also covers Jefferson County, Washington County, Waukesha County, a portion of Dodge County and Whitewater, a city in Walworth County.

Fitzgerald and Democrat Tom Palzewicz, a small business owner from Brookefield, battled for the open seat.

Fitzgerald’s website says he plans to “fight liberal efforts in Congress to defund the police and ensure that public safety programs are fully funded.”

