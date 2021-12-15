Scott Duros

Scott M. Duros, age 61 of Verona, WI died on Monday, December 13, 2021, in his home after a courageous fight from lung cancer.

Scott was born on April 2, 1960, in Elmhurst, IL to John Duros Sr. and June Duros-Silber (née Devereaux) and grew up in Lombard, IL. Scott was the youngest of five children – Keith Duros (Sheryl), Kevin Duros (Debby), John Duros (Kris), and Debbie Slechta (Mike). He attended Glenbard East High School and graduated in 1978.

In 1981, Scott met the love of his life, Shari Duros (née Kupfer), while he was a groomsman at his brother John’s wedding. Shari was a bartender at River Edge Country Club in Marshfield, WI. They married on July 16, 1983, at Christ Lutheran Church in Marshfield, WI and had their wedding reception at the same place they first met. During their 38 years of marriage, they lived in Lombard, IL, Marshfield, WI, North Aurora, IL, and Verona, WI.

At the start of his working career, Scott owned his own business, Spitfire Trucking, and was working towards his bachelor’s degree. In 1991, he graduated from DePaul University with a B.A. in Liberal Arts. He started work as a Computer Operator at West Suburban Bank in Lombard, IL, next as Data Quality at C.B.I.S. in Itasca, IL, and after as a Network Administrator at Waste Management in Oak Brook, IL. In 1995, Scott moved his family to Wisconsin to take a new job as a Network Engineer at Marshfield Clinic. Starting in 2008, Scott worked as Systems Engineer in Disaster Recovery at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois prior to his retirement in 2017.

Since retiring, Scott’s hobbies included: keeping up with the stock market, following the Chicago Bears, Cubs and Blackhawks, listening to classic rock, watching CNBC daily, giving life advice (wanted or otherwise) to his girls and their men, playing with his dog, Lola, and his grand-dogs. Scott enjoyed making memories with his family, traveling, and yearly trips to Wisconsin Dells with the Kupfer family. His daughters, Staci and Stefanie, were the apples of his eye. He loved watching their successes in school and in life. In 2016, Scott’s dream came true when he and Shari purchased a little cabin in the Northwoods on Amber Lake in Minocqua, WI. There, Scott enjoyed taking out his pontoon, “ESS-DEE”, and fishing with his brothers. Recently, Scott and Shari purchased a UTV and enjoyed trail riding. His cabin was his “happy place”.

Scott is survived by his wife, Shari, his daughters, Staci Duros (Dustin Wilke) and Stefanie Duros (Mike Fitzpatrick), his siblings, nieces, and nephews.

Scott is predeceased by his sons, Scotty Duros Jr. and Stuart Duros, as well as his parents, John and June. Scott was able to pass on his own terms with his family by his side and can now join his boys and parents in heaven.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. at Ryan Funeral Home, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona. A visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice Care.

