Scott Allen Holzem

Scott Allen Holzem, age 62, of Wisconsin Dells passed away at home on October 10, 2020 surrounded by his family.

He handled his illness with a very positive attitude and was blessed to spend his last weeks in his new home, his “Happy Place” surrounded by family and his truly wonderful circle of friends.

Scott is survived by his three children, Alli (Doug), Kelli (Eli), and Patrick; his significant other, Jackie Zamzow; and ex-wife, Dolores Rodger. He is further survived by his father, Marvin; brothers, Brian (Donna), twin brother, Steve (Lisa), David (Nancy), Patrick (Stefanie), and Willie, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and good friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie; sister in law, Nancy; and great friend, Scott Luther.

Scott was born in May of 1958 in Wausau. He moved with his family to Wisconsin Dells while in first grade and graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School 1976. He attended college at UW LaCrosse and received a Marketing degree from Madison Area Technical College. On May 11, 1985 he married Dolores Rodger and their marriage was blessed with three children.

Scott was an active and involved member of his community. He was proud to have served as the head of the water department for the City of Wisconsin Dells for 32 years. He was also a volunteer firefighter for the Kilbourn Volunteer Fire Department, of which he served as captain for four years. His favorite pastime was golfing with his friends and took great pride in having made a hole-in-one.

A private Memorial service will be held Thursday October 15th at 10:30 a.m. at the United Presbyterian Church, 730 Cedar Street in Wisconsin Dells with Pastor Steve Keller celebrating. Due to Covid restrictions the church service will be limited to Scott’s immediate family. At approximately 11:15 a.m., following the church service, there will be a fire truck escort to the Spring Grove Cemetery. A luncheon celebration for family and Scott’s many dear friends will be held at noon at Trappers Turn Golf Club, 2955 Wisconsin Dells Parkway in Wisconsin Dells.

Memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Research Institute at www.cancerresearch.org or by calling 855-928-0727.

The family would like to thank Dr. James Heun and the staff of Oncology, the staff of SSM Health, and the numerous friends who have offered their support.