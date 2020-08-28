Scott A. Riddle

HANOVER – Scott Allen Riddle, 63, of Hanover, passed peacefully at home with his loving wife at his side early Saturday, August 22, 2020.

He was born in Milwaukee September 10, 1956.

Scott is survived by his wife of 34 years, Pamela Riddle, daughters, Kelly (?), Casey (Billy), and Kendra (Joel), grandchildren, Bailey (Mitch), Morgan (Cody), the second pea to his pod, Marley (Brady), Alexa, Amaya, Ashton, Jude Allen, Santana, Elliana, and Bentley, great grandchildren, McKenna, Gracelyn, River, Delilah, and Samson Scott, mother-in-law, June Jacobs, brother-in-law, Rex (Renee) Jacobs, sister-in-law, Darlene Jacobs, his daughter’s father and friend, Rick Christophersen, many nieces and nephews, countless friends, dog, Rusty, and cat, Chester.

Scott was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Rosenthal, father, Thomas E. Riddle, brother, Thomas G. Riddle, nephew, Steven Riddle, father-in-law, Lyle Jacobs, and brother-in-law, Terry Jacobs.

In the early 80’s, Scott fell fast in love with Pam and her young girls and chose to spend the next 36 years together with them as a family. Those years saw the arrival of 15 grand and great-grandchildren, eleven more girls and just four boys, all of whom he lived and breathed for. His courage, strength, patience and love for family could never be questioned. Scott had a soft spot for all living creatures, taking in any and every stray that happened across his path whom he cared for with as much empathy and generosity as his human family. Every last one of them loved him back tenfold. For all his gentleness, Scott also had a healthy streak of mischief. He had a ridiculous nickname or two for everyone he ever met, and a practical joke in his back pocket at all times. If you were close to that “knucklehead”, you were looking over your shoulder! And if you didn’t get his humor you could go ahead and “blow it out your barracks bag!” There were too many good times to ever recount. Plain and simple, he made life fun.

Scott was a jack of all trades with expertise as an electrician which made him an invaluable maintenance technician for many years. He spent time as a volunteer firefighter, remodeled much of his family’s home, always fixed his girls’ cars – or whatever else they broke, and lent his knowledge and time wherever they were needed for decades. Although he didn’t draw as much as the world would’ve appreciated, he was also an extraordinarily talented artist. He was a definition perfectionist with the skill and talent to back it up (“no sixes, only tens”), and though he could never have passed on all he knew, his daughters are grateful for every life lesson, skill, and “jerry-rig” he taught them. His personality and precision will also be missed by his colleagues at CPT in Janesville. It brought him great satisfaction to leave retirement to help his friends with that company succeed. His family would like to extend a special thank you to Dan Sullivan (recent coworkers at CPT and for years pre-retirement at Goex) for inviting Scott back to work, being a compassionate friend, and an empathetic employer. Dan, your kindness never went unnoticed.

There aren’t words to describe how profoundly Scott will be missed by all whose lives he graced.

A Celebration of Life will be held at The Willowdale, 5905 W Hwy 11, on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 1pm. All are welcome to tip one back and tell a tale of Scottie.

“I love you more than air.”

