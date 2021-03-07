Scott A. Johns

MADISON- Scott A. Johns, age 52, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at University Hospital. He was born on May 22, 1968, in Sparta, Wis., the son of Robert and Avon (Vieth) Johns.

Scott graduated from Madison East High School in 1988. Although he was short in stature, he was huge in character. He had a passion for art and WWE Wrestling and loved spending time with his family, especially his daughters.

Scott is survived by his daughters, Jasmine, Zelda and Juliette; mother, Avon Neupert; sister, Norma jean (Bill) Schmudlach; brother, Stacy (Michelle) Johns; sister-in-law, Tina Neupert; step brother, Blaine (Peggy) Neupert; step sister, Aleta (Brian) Amick; and several Aunts, Uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by father, Robert Johns; and sister, Nannette.

A private memorial service will be held. A public gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for an education fund to be established for his three daughters.

The family wishes to thank the staff of University Hospital TLC Unit and Capitol Lakes for all their wonderful care given to Scott. They would also like to thank his good friends, Eric, Steve, Tim and Jeff for all of their years of friendship. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

