Schuster’s Farm adapts to open for fall activites

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

Schuster's Farm

DEERFIELD, Wis. — Schuster’s Farm says this fall’s activities are still on, but with some new precautions.

Owners Don and Sarah Schuster say all of the treats, like cider donuts, caramel apples and pumpkin cake, will still be available. However, purchases will be completed through windows or via curbside pickup to eliminate indoor waiting spaces.

Masks will be required for everyone who is within six feet of someone else–which includes waiting in lines and the wagon rides.

“We’re also extending hours so on the weekends were now opening at 9 a.m instead of 10 a.m.,” Don and Sarah Schuster said. “We’re also adding weekend Wednesdays, which includes all of the fun of the weekend, just on Wednesday in the middle of the week.

They say all nighttime activities, like the haunted forest and flashlight corn maze, will only be sold as online timed tickets. Customers won’t be able to partake in activities unless they get tickets ahead of time.

Masks are required for the full haunted forest experience. Schuster’s Farm will open on Sept. 19.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.