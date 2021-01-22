Trump impeachment trial to begin week of Feb. 8

Associated Press by Associated Press

Alex Brandon President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. Trump is en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial for Donald Trump on the charge of incitement of insurrection will begin the week of Feb. 8.

That’s according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who announced the schedule late Friday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will send the article of impeachment against Trump to the Senate on Monday.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell wants to postpone the impeachment trial until February to give the former president time to prepare his case.

The House impeached Trump on a single charge of incitement of insurrection for the deadly attack on the Capitol that unfolded on Jan. 6.

