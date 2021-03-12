Schumer, Gillibrand call on NY Gov. Cuomo to resign

Associated Press by Associated Press

Seth Wenig FILE - This Monday, March 8, 2021, file photo shows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaking at a vaccination site in New York. A sixth woman has come forward alleging that Cuomo inappropriately touched her late last year, during an encounter at the governor's mansion.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand have called on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign, adding the most powerful Democratic voices yet to calls for the governor to leave office in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment and groping.

They said in a joint statement Friday that tackling the COVID-19 “crisis requires sure and steady leadership” and that it’s become clear Cuomo has “lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York.”

Both had earlier said an independent investigation into the allegations against Cuomo was essential.

