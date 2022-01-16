Schroeder Road crash leaves three hospitalized, police investigating

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – Three people were hospitalized after a crash in the 6200 block of Schroeder Road Saturday night.

Madison Police officials said two vehicles were involved in the incident, which occurred just before 8 p.m.

According to police, multiple people in one of the vehicles sustained serious injuries. All people involved in the crash were taken to local hospitals.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video evidence is urged to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

