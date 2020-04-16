Schools to continue virtual learning for remainder of year

MADISON, Wis.– School districts are planning on finishing the 2019-2020 school year virtually after Gov. Tony Evers extended the Safer At Home order until May 26.

Students began online learning shortly after the Safer At Home order was first issued on March 25.

Madison Metropolitan School District said staff has been working hard on the online transition and are prepared to continue for the remainder of the school year.

“Although we appreciate and support the Governor’s decision, as it is in the best interest of our students, families and staff, it is also very sad news for our school community as we realize those important personal connection between students, staff and families, that we value so much, have been officially cut short,” MMSD Interim Superintendent Jane Belmore said. “As a result of the crisis, the class of 19/20 has had to sacrifice a lot, and their resiliency and focus is something I will always appreciate and never forget. We will continue to support the entire MMSD family to the best of our ability.”

MMSD will schedule a virtual professional development day for faculty and staff to evaluate their virtual learning approach and determine what else could be done.

The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District will also complete the school year online.

“Our plan going forward is that even if for some reason there was a superseding order or it was lifted on (May) 26, we’ll just finish out the year,” Spokesperson Perry Hibner said. “It wouldn’t make a lot of sense to have kids come back the week or two weeks before. At that point, they’ve been doing online learning for eight weeks. We will continue for a 9th and 10th week.”

Hibner said as the year is finished online, district leaders are already thinking about what will be needed after the pandemic is over.

“What we are recognizing and hearing from folks is that there is going to be some remediation that needs to take place, whether it’s when we come back in the fall or I know a lot of districts are talking about a more robust summer school,” Hibner said.

Hibner said the district will try to postpone events that can be moved, in order to avoid canceling everything. Graduation will be postponed until July.

