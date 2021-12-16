Schools, police warn of TikTok trend of videos containing rumors of violence

DCSO: No direct threats to schools in county

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — Officials are warning parents about a TikTok trend of videos containing rumors about threats of school violence nationwide on Friday.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said it is not aware of any direct threats within the county but is asking parents and students to report potential threats to their schools.

In emails to parents, the Madison Metropolitan School District and the Oregon School District said they have not received any specific threats but are working with law enforcement.

“This situation serves as an example of the challenge that inappropriate social media use poses to schools and youth,” Oregon Superintendent Leslie Bergstrom wrote. “Posts about school safety threats, even if they are not credible threats, cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families, and staff. We ask our families to monitor their student’s social media activity and speak with them about appropriate behavior online.”

Oregon schools may have an extra law enforcement presence Friday due to the challenge, Bergstrom wrote.

The trend has captured attention across the United States. In a video posted on the social media platform, the sheriff of Lee County, Florida, warned that while the threats may be fake, those who post threats will face real consequences.

“If you think you’re going to post a threat, fake or real, I can promise you you’re not only going to get out of school — because you will — but you’re going to jail,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno said.

School threats can be reported on a website set up by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

