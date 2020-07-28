School social worker placed on administrative leave, accused of attacking state senator
MOUNT HOREB, Wis. — One of the women accused of attacking state Sen. Tim Carpenter has been put on administrative leave by the Mount Horeb Area School District.
Samantha Hamer, 26, is employed as a social worker for Mount Horeb schools, according to the district’s website.
Hamer was placed on leave late Monday afternoon after the district confirmed her admitted participation, said Dr. Steve Salerno, the superintendent of the Mount Horeb Area School District. The district is unable to provide specific information on this matter, as it is pending, Salerno said.
Authorities said Hamer and Kerida O’Reilly, 33, turned themselves in on Monday.
Sen. Carpenter was attacked on June 23 while he was trying to take a picture of a group of protesters when he was attacked. He said he fell to the ground and was beaten by the group.
Earlier this month, Carpenter announced he had to have surgery following the assault.
Hamer and O’Reilly are expected to make their initial appearances in Dane County Circuit Court on Wednesday, according to employees of the Dane County District Attorney’s Office.
