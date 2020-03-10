School in northwestern Wisconsin cancels classes due to person with coronavirus attending event

OSCEOLA, Wis. — A school district in northwestern Wisconsin has canceled Tuesday’s classes after a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus attended a school event.

According to a letter from the Osceola School District, the person went to the Destination Imagination event at Osceola High School on Saturday.

The school district collaborated with the Polk County Health Department and Wisconsin Department of Health Services to cancel school and all activities “so recommended cleaning can take place ensuring the safety of students and staff.”

The news comes after health officials confirmed a second case of coronavirus in Wisconsin.

