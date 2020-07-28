School districts determine back-to-school plans
MADISON, Wis.– School districts are finalizing plans for a safe and healthy return to school in the Fall.
Many of these plans are subject to change as COVID-19 conditions change for worse or for better, including before the school year begins.
Columbia County:
- Fall River School District announced students will return for in-person classes with health and safety modifications
Dane County:
- Madison Metropolitan School District announced an all virtual start, with quarterly reviews of COVID-19 conditions.
- Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District announced an all virtual start, with plans to switch to a hybrid model after Public Health Madison and Dane County move to phase three of the Forward Dane reopening plan.
- School District of Belleville approved a half-day hybrid model, where students attend in-person classes for one half of the day and complete online learning for the other half.
- Sun Prairie Area School District announced an all virtual start, with quarterly reviews of COVID-19 conditions.
- Stoughton Area School District announced an all virtual start, with plans to switch to a hybrid model when COVID-19 conditions improve.
- Verona Area School District announced an all virtual start, not including grades kindergarten through second. Those grades will be half in-person days.
Grant County:
- Cassville School District will return for all in-person classes.
- Platteville School District intends to return for all in-person classes, but will be prepared to switch to other models.
- Potosi School District will return for all in-person classes. Families will have the decision to opt for an all-virtual model instead.
Iowa County:
- Barneveld School District is preparing to send students back for all in-person learning, with flexibility to switch plans if COVID-19 conditions change.
- Mineral Point Unified School District approved a hybrid model where student attend two in-person days and complete virtual learning on other days of the week.
Lafayette County:
- Belmont Community School District intends to return for all in-person classes with modifications.
- Darlington Community School District will return for all in-person classes. Additional details will be determined at an August meeting.
- School District of Shullsburg will return for all in-person classes.
Rock County:
- Evansville Community School District will give families the choice between all in-person, all virtual, or a blended model. This plan is subject to change according to Rock County phases.
- School District of Beloit Turner will give families the choice between all in-person and all virtual learning at registration.
- School District of Janesville will give families the choice between all in-person, all virtual, or a hybrid model.
Sauk County:
- River Valley School District intends to return for all in-person classes, with an all virtual option.
- Sauk Prairie School District intends to return for all in-person classes, with an all virtual option.
- School District of Reedsburg has a variety of plans in place. For grades 4K through middle school, parents will have the choice between all in-person and all virtual learning. Parents will have the opportunity to evaluate throughout the year. High School students will complete a hybrid model.
This list will be updated as plans are finalized.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.