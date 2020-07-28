School districts determine back-to-school plans

MADISON, Wis.– School districts are finalizing plans for a safe and healthy return to school in the Fall.

Many of these plans are subject to change as COVID-19 conditions change for worse or for better, including before the school year begins.

Columbia County:

Fall River School District announced students will return for in-person classes with health and safety modifications

Dane County:

Madison Metropolitan School District announced an all virtual start, with quarterly reviews of COVID-19 conditions.

Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District announced an all virtual start, with plans to switch to a hybrid model after Public Health Madison and Dane County move to phase three of the Forward Dane reopening plan.

School District of Belleville approved a half-day hybrid model, where students attend in-person classes for one half of the day and complete online learning for the other half.

Sun Prairie Area School District announced an all virtual start, with quarterly reviews of COVID-19 conditions.

Stoughton Area School District announced an all virtual start, with plans to switch to a hybrid model when COVID-19 conditions improve.

Verona Area School District announced an all virtual start, not including grades kindergarten through second. Those grades will be half in-person days.

Grant County:

Cassville School District will return for all in-person classes.

Platteville School District intends to return for all in-person classes, but will be prepared to switch to other models.

Potosi School District will return for all in-person classes. Families will have the decision to opt for an all-virtual model instead.

Iowa County:

Barneveld School District is preparing to send students back for all in-person learning, with flexibility to switch plans if COVID-19 conditions change.

Mineral Point Unified School District approved a hybrid model where student attend two in-person days and complete virtual learning on other days of the week.

Lafayette County:

Belmont Community School District intends to return for all in-person classes with modifications.

Darlington Community School District will return for all in-person classes. Additional details will be determined at an August meeting.

School District of Shullsburg will return for all in-person classes.

Rock County:

Evansville Community School District will give families the choice between all in-person, all virtual, or a blended model. This plan is subject to change according to Rock County phases.

School District of Beloit Turner will give families the choice between all in-person and all virtual learning at registration.

School District of Janesville will give families the choice between all in-person, all virtual, or a hybrid model.

Sauk County:

River Valley School District intends to return for all in-person classes, with an all virtual option.

Sauk Prairie School District intends to return for all in-person classes, with an all virtual option.

School District of Reedsburg has a variety of plans in place. For grades 4K through middle school, parents will have the choice between all in-person and all virtual learning. Parents will have the opportunity to evaluate throughout the year. High School students will complete a hybrid model.

This list will be updated as plans are finalized.

