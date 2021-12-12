School District of Janesville’s Bags of Hope raises $42K

by Stephen Cohn

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The School District of Janesville is supporting families in need this weekend.

The district hosted its 13th annual Bags of Hope event Saturday morning.

The community food drive was founded by the United Auto Workers Local 95, and continued until General Motors closed its Janesville plant.

In 2008, the district took up the cause in making sure no one goes hungry during the holidays.

The district raised more than $42,000 this year.

Organizers said that’s enough to feed more than 400 families and 50 seniors in the Janesville community.

