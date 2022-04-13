School District of Janesville picks Holzman to be new superintendent

by Logan Reigstad

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The School District of Janesville’s Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve a contract with Mark Holzman to become the district’s next superintendent.

Holzman, who is currently the superintendent of the Manitowoc Public School District, will take over for current superintendent Steve Pophal, who announced in October he would retire at the end of the school year.

During Tuesday’s meeting, board commissioner treasurer Greg Ardrey praised Holzman’s experience and vision, calling him the right leader for the district right now.

“Through our time with Mark and multiple reference reviews, Mark is noted as a supportive and relational leader, putting people first by empowering them to grow in their positions as leaders,” Ardrey said. “He’s innovative, fair and a good listener who values input from others in making decisions. He’s a visionary leader who gets the big picture. He sincerely cares and does what’s best for students.”

Holzman was one of three finalists the board named for the job last month after 19 candidates applied for the role. One finalist later withdrew from consideration for an unspecified reason.

In a news release, the district said Holzman’s two-year contract comes with an annual salary of $197,650. Holzman said he plans to visit the schools “on a number of days” before the end of the school year to meet with students and staff members.

