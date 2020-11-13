School District of Janesville will allow two snow days, subsequent days will have online instruction

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The School District of Janesville is providing updated plans in the event of inclement weather causing a closing or a delay in the starting of school.

A release said the calendar has two days built in for weather delays and closures. With each student having an iPad or Chromebook, the district is allowing snow days where students do not have to do school work.

The superintendent will make the determination about a delay or closing the night before or no later than 6 a.m. the day of a closing or delay.

With the third and any potential additional inclement weather this winter, the district will pivot to online instruction from home. These will be scheduled instead of adding in school make-up days.

The release said the superintendent will make the determination the day before so students and staff can prepare.

Families will be notified through the Campus Messenger System. The release advices parents and guardians to verify contact information in the Infinite Campus system.

Parents and guardians also have the option of keeping kids home because of inclement weather by calling the school to report the decision. The child will then release a principal excused absence.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.