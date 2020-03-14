School District of Beloit will provide meals all children ages 1-18 starting March 16

Adam Duxter by Adam Duxter

BELOIT, Wis. – The School District of Beloit says it will provide full sack lunches and breakfasts for all children ages 1-18 beginning Monday March 16 through Friday April 3rd.

Meals will be distributed in a “grab and go” manner, each day from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Meals can be found at several locations, including outside of the Beloit Memorial field house and schools like Converse, Gaston, Hackett, Merrill, Robinson, and Todd.

Meals for students with allergies and food modications will be available. Children must be present to receive a meal.

