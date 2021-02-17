School District of Beloit names new superintendent

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

BELOIT, Wis. — The School District of Beloit announced Tuesday that Dr. Daniel Keyser was selected as its next superintendent.

The district said Keyser was selected after the candidate pool was narrowed to three. A news release said community members, families, staff and students were involved in the selection.

Keyser had served as Interim Superintendent for the lsat eight months, and has more than 23 years of experience in education.

“I am so fortunate to work with a staff that knows how to engage students in the learning process,” Keyser said in a statement. “I have witnessed this time and time again. Our principals, teachers, and support staff work collaboratively for the benefit of our students. We also have many community partners working with us to help our students thrive and succeed.” Keyser’s superintendent contract will begin July 1.

