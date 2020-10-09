School District of Beloit helping to get students struggling with virtual school back online

Adam Duxter by Adam Duxter

BELOIT, Wis. – Employees with the School District of Beloit are trying their best to make sure each student is on the same page when it comes to virtual school, but admit there’s some hoops left to jump through.

“They’re being handed devices and they’re already at home,” said Library Media Instruction Coordinator Brandy Grady. “They don’t necessarily have a teacher there to help them use them.”

Grady says that despite all students having a district issued iPad, many have issues figuring out the software. While learning from home, she says it can be a tough obstacle to overcome.

“Students sometimes don’t know how to do something and they don’t necessarily know the best way to describe it,” she said. “It’s really hard to troubleshoot over the phone or especially by email.”

Grady says that’s what led the district to hold in-person technology help days at the Beloit Public Library. She and other assistants will be at the library on Thursday’s from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. as long as school remains online.

“I don’t want technology to be what families are struggling with or what causes them to not be successful in school,” she said. “The first week we were here, we did have multiple families come in where the students really hadn’t engaged in class, because they were just lost.”

Beloit Public Library says their partnership with the district is necessary to keep the community educated.

“That’s kind of our strong suit, is our partnerships,” said Amy Mitchell, the library’s Marketing and Communication’s director. “We know that in a community this size, you get a whole lot more done more efficiently when groups work together.”

The program will continue on a walk-in basis each Thursday from 11-7 in the coming weeks. The district also has a Spanish interpreter on site to help if necessary.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.