School District of Beloit cancels Monday classes due to bus staff shortage

by Stephen Cohn

BELOIT, Wis. — The School District of Beloit will have no school Monday for students due to a shortage of bus drivers.

According to a release from the district, there is a staff shortage at Durham Busing.

A communications person said all staff are still expected to report to school.

The release did not specify if the staff shortage is COVID related.

Other districts, including the Madison Metropolitan School District and Milwaukee Public Schools, have gone virtual for at least the start of the semester due to rising COVID cases.

