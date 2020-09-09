School District of Albany moving to virtual learning as staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

ALBANY, Wis. — The School District of Albany will be switching to all-virtual learning after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a statement from Superintendent William Trow, the school district will move to Plan C, or full virtual instruction. The change will go into effect “minimally” starting Thursday through Sept. 18 in order for staff contact tracing to be conducted. Full virtual instruction could be extended after that point, and families will be notified no later than Sept. 18 on which instruction model will be used going forward.

The statement said there is no COVID-19 outbreak in the school district and that the staff member had little contact with students.

“As a school community, we realize a shift in instructional models will present challenges, which will be different for each individual, especially the first time we travel this road together but if we are all patient and work through these experiences we will all learn how to make this process the best it can be,” Trow said in the statement.

As of now, no students were linked to the contact tracing completed within the district.

The district said any updates that would affect athletics will come in the next few days.

