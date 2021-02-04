School bus crashes into snow bank on East Washington Avenue

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — A school bus went into a snow bank along East Washington Avenue on Thursday.

Dane County dispatch said it received a call at 4:43 p.m. regarding an incident involving a bus at East Wash and Dickinson Street. According to Madison police, the crash happened on the 1200 block of East Wash.

Police said Madison Metro helped transport the students inside the school bus to a warming shelter. No injuries have been reported.

Our crew at the scene said East Wash is down to two lanes of traffic as of 5:25 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.