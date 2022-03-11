Scammer posing as Rock Co. sergeant calling people, saying they owe money for legal matter, officials warn

by Logan Reigstad

The Rock County Sheriff's Office unveiled its new squad car design on November 15, 2021. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to beware of a scammer who is calling people in southern Wisconsin falsely claiming to be a sergeant with the agency.

In a news release Thursday, the sheriff’s office said the scammer has called residents of Rock and Dane counties claiming to be a Rock County sergeant and that the person needs to send them money to resolve a legal matter. So far, no one has fallen for the scam.

Officials said the sheriff’s office will not call people and ask them for money.

Anyone who gets one of the scam calls should call the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244.

