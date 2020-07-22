Scam featuring Madison properties popping up online again, police say

MADISON, Wis. — A realtor contacted the Madison Police Department on Saturday after discovering one of her listings was being used in an online scam.

The woman is trying to sell a home on Knickerbocker Street, according to Joel DeSpain, a spokesman for the Madison Police Department.

She said a man contacted her after noticing one of her signs outside the home. He was wondering if the home was still for rent and mentioned seeing an ad for it on Craiglist.

The woman was able to have the post removed, DeSpain said.

Madison police have taken similar reports in recent years. Officers are reminding people to “do their homework” before renting or buying any properties.

