SB US 51 closed due to crash in downtown Beloit

by Logan Reigstad

BELOIT, Wis. — The southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 51 are closed at White Avenue/Portland Avenue in Beloit Monday afternoon due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported just after 3:10 p.m. Beloit police responded to the crash, which involves injuries, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Further details, including how many vehicles were involved and how many people were injured, were not immediately available.

The Beloit Police Department is asking people to avoid the area.

