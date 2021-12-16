SB US 151 blocked near County C in Sun Prairie due to crash

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: WisDOT

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 151 are closed near County Highway C/Grand Avenue in Sun Prairie due to a crash Thursday afternoon, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.

The crash was reported around 3:10 p.m. Traffic is able to get by in the median.

The road is expected to be blocked for two hours.

Further details were not immediately available.

