SB Interstate 39/90/94 closed near Dane/Columbia Co. line due to crash

by Logan Reigstad

MORRISONVILLE, Wis. — All lanes of southbound Interstate 39/90/94 are closed at County Highway DM near Morrisonville due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported around 10:20 p.m.

WisDOT expects the road to be closed for more than two hours.

Further details were not immediately available.

