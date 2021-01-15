‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond diagnosed with cancer

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

Photo provided by CNN.

FLORIDA — Actor Dustin Diamond, best known for his role as Screech on the TV show “Saved by the Bell,” has been diagnosed cancer.

The actor’s representatives confirmed the diagnosis in a social media post, shared days after Diamond checked into a hospital in Florida for medical testing.

Diamond’s team said more information will be disclosed once a “plan moving forward” is made.

They also shared an business address and email account where fans can send letters of support. His team is asking no autograph requests be sent at this time.

“We ask everyone to respect Dustin’s privacy during this difficult time. All positivity and prayers are appreciated,” the post said.

It’s unclear what type of cancer Diamond was diagnosed with. He is 44 years old.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.