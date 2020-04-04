‘Save Our Staff’ fund looks to help restaurant workers

MADISON, Wis. — Kessenich’s, Madison Magazine, News 3 Now and Channel3000.com launched a fund to help restaurant workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The SOS or “Save Our Staff” fund is dedicated to raising money to help restaurant workers who depend on tips from restaurant and bar customers for the majority of their income.

Restaurant workers who are not eligible for unemployment benefits can also receive proceeds from the fund.

All of the donated money will be given to restaurant employees, not restaurant owners, for other expenses.

“Every little dollar helps,” said Kessenich’s Account Executive Kelly Hopkins. “So whether you can give $10 or $1,000, anything helps. These people in the restaurants, you depend on them for your good times and entertainment and we need to think of them now or they’re not going to be there when this is all over.”

Kessenich’s is starting the fund with a $5,000 donation.

In addition to supporting the mission of the fund, Madison Magazine launched a new section of the website called “Carryout so they can carry on,” where you can see which restaurants are offering carryout options.

