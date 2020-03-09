Sauk Prairie police looking for second person associated with attempted homicide

SAUK CITY, Wis. — The Sauk Prairie Police Department is searching for a second man in connection to an attempted homicide Sunday morning.

According to a news release Monday, police are looking for 18-year-old Logan Owen.

Police said two suspects left the scene of a Monroe Street shooting in a rusty 2003 silver Buick Century, which has a distinctive mark on the passenger side and Wisconsin license plate ACY7614.

The shooting happened in the city sometime before 11:30 a.m., per a release.

On Sunday, officials said they had a person of interest, Gunnar G. Tempest, 23. Police are still looking for Tempest, who they believe was the passenger in the vehicle.

Anyone who sees the vehicle, Tempest or Owen is asked to call 911 immediately.

Police said no update on the victim will be provided at this time.

Chief Gerald Strunz told News 3 Now this the first attempted homicide he remembers in Sauk City in his 30 years with the department.