Sauk Prairie Police Department looking for information on stolen Chevrolet Impala

Maija Inveiss

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. — Sauk Prairie Police Department is looking for the public’s help in regards to a stolen Chevrolet Impala stolen from the Westwynde neighborhood in the 2000 block of Broadway Street.

According to a Facebook post, the white Chevrolet Impala was likely stolen during the hours of 9 p.m. on Wednesday and 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Anyone with Ring doorbell footage or information regarding the theft is asked to contact Officer Andrew Lewis at 643-2417.



