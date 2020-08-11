Sauk Prairie Healthcare to hold virtual town hall on COVID-19 for businesses

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

SAUK PRAIRIE — A local healthcare organization is helping businesses get back to work safely as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Sauk Prairie Healthcare is hosting a virtual town hall for businesses Tuesday night, with a panel of doctors and community leaders available to answer questions.

They plan to cover topics like what businesses need to know about COVID-19 and how it spreads, testing and workplace guidelines, understanding who is at risk, and strategies to maintain a healthy workplace.

The virtual town hall runs from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Pre-registration is required, and is available here.

