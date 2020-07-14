Sauk County woman faces 3rd impaired driving offense

Leah Linscheid by Leah Linscheid

NORTH FREEDOM, Wis. — A Sauk County woman is facing her third impaired driving offense.

Sauk County deputies pulled over 32-year-old Alesha Martin on Monday around 6 p.m. in the town of North Freedom, according to a news release.

After a field sobriety test, Martin was arrested under tentative charges of third-offense operating while intoxicated. She was also charged with operating while revoked and cited for open intoxicants.

