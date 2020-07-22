Sauk County will not order countywide mask requirement

BARABOO, Wis. — Sauk County will not order any countywide masking requirements, but each municipality within the county has the approval to do so.

The Sauk County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution on “The Issuance of Face Masks Requirements Coming Under The Purview Of Local Municipalities Under Their Home Rule Authority” Tuesday.

Sauk County cannot order any countywide masking requirements, because of limited statutory powers under Chapter 59 of the Wisconsin Statutes, according to the resolution.

Each municipality within Sauk County can choose to make their own requirements, in accordance with home rule authority and guidance from legal counsel, according to the resolution.

The resolution states that Sauk County will continue to work with its Health Officer on guidance that can help fight the spread of COVID-19.

