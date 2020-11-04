Sauk County sees record breaking numbers in absentee ballots

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

BARABOO, Wis. — Sauk County has voted for the next U.S. president for the last couple of years. It’s likely that whichever candidate it chooses could be a predictor of the 2020 election.

The line of people waiting to vote in Baraboo today was moving fairly quickly. With the polls busy, the clerk said they have been seeing a great turnout.

“We’ve had record breaking numbers for absentees, absentees returned, absentee requests… wasn’t really sure what the day would bring today but from about 7 o’clock to 8:30 we had a steady stream of people and people lined up outside the door…but it’s been smooth,” said Baraboo City Clerk Brenda Zeman.

Zeman said although polls are busy, enough poll works to have backups signed up to work today. She also reminded anyone who still needs to vote that they need to bring a photo ID.

The line is socially distanced with sanitation and mask wearing inside.

