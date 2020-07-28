Sauk County reschedules free drive-thru testing for July 29, 30

BARABOO, Wis. — The Sauk County Public Health Department is partnering with Ho-Chunk Gaming to conduct two days of free, drive-thru coroanvirus testing for people who live and work in the area.

Testing will be available Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. People looking to get tested can go to the parking lot of Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells at S. 3214 Highway BD.

“We are incredibly thankful to the multiple area business owners who stepped up and offered us the use of their parking lots to conduct this free testing for the community,” Sauk County Health Officer Tim Lawther said. “Given the short turnaround time to resolve logistical challenges, and the tremendous support received from the Ho-Chunk Nation, it made the most sense for us to hold this testing event there. The Ho-Chunk Nation has been a fantastic partner in public health and we are grateful that we can continue that partnership with this testing.”

Nearly 65% of Sauk County’s total cases since the start of the pandemic were confirmed in July.

